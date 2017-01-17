Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222313
- Date Died
- January 13, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMar 6, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Mark Brito
2516 W. Empire AvenueBurbank CA 91504
Decedent
Cecilio Ortiz Brito
17785 Whitney Road, Apt. 105Strongsville OH 44136
Date Died: Friday, January 13, 2017
Text2017 EST 222313—Estate of Cecilio Ortiz Brito. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 6, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
