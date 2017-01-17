Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222313
Date Died
January 13, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 6, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Mark Brito
2516 W. Empire Avenue
Burbank CA 91504

Decedent

Cecilio Ortiz Brito
17785 Whitney Road, Apt. 105
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Friday, January 13, 2017

Text

2017 EST 222313—Estate of Cecilio Ortiz Brito. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 6, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
