Date Filed Tuesday, January 17, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222313 Date Died January 13, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 6, 2017 2:30 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 222313—Estate of Cecilio Ortiz Brito. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 6, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.