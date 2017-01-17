Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222314
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- January 6, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Christopher A. Marotta
18146 Fenn Canyon DriveStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy F. O'Brien
700 West St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Ellen Marotta
5972 Westbrook DriveBrookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Friday, January 6, 2017
Fiduciary
Christopher A. Marotta
18146 Fenn Canyon DriveStrongsville OH 44136
Fiduciary's Attorney
Timothy F. O'Brien
700 West St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 222314—Estate of Ellen Marotta. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. F. O'Brien, atty.
