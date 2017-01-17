Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222314
Bond
1
Date Died
January 6, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Christopher A. Marotta
18146 Fenn Canyon Drive
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy Francis O'Brien
Timothy F. O'Brien
700 West St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Ellen Marotta
5972 Westbrook Drive
Brookpark OH 44142

Fiduciary

Christopher A. Marotta
18146 Fenn Canyon Drive
Strongsville OH 44136
Fiduciary's Attorney
Timothy Francis O'Brien
Timothy F. O'Brien
700 West St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 222314—Estate of Ellen Marotta. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. F. O'Brien, atty.
