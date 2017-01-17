Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222315
Bond
1
Date Died
November 6, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Gregory L. Jones
595 Lehman Drive
Bedford OH 44146

Decedent

Claudia L. Young
3355 East 145th Street
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Date Died :Sunday, November 6, 2016

Fiduciary

Gregory L. Jones
595 Lehman Drive
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2017 EST 222315—Estate of Claudia L. Young. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
