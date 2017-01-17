Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222315
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- November 6, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Gregory L. Jones
595 Lehman DriveBedford OH 44146
Decedent
Claudia L. Young
3355 East 145th StreetShaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Sunday, November 6, 2016
Fiduciary
Gregory L. Jones
595 Lehman DriveBedford OH 44146
Text2017 EST 222315—Estate of Claudia L. Young. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
