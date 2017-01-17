Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222316
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- December 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Kevin L. Cielec
6066 Bunker Rd.North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood Drive
Cleveland Heights OH 44121-1708
Decedent
Dorothy Louise Cielec
9132 Reichert Rd.Parma OH 44130
Date Died :Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Fiduciary
Kevin L. Cielec
6066 Bunker Rd.North Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary's Attorney
Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood Drive
Cleveland Heights OH 44121-1708
Text2017 EST 222316—Estate of Dorothy Louise Cielec. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. N. I. Johnson, atty.
About your information and the public record.