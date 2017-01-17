Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222316
Bond
1
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Applicant's Attorney
Decedent

Dorothy Louise Cielec
9132 Reichert Rd.
Parma OH 44130

Date Died :Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Fiduciary

Kevin L. Cielec
6066 Bunker Rd.
North Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary's Attorney
Nelli Iwona Johnson
Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood Drive
Cleveland Heights OH 44121-1708

Text

2017 EST 222316—Estate of Dorothy Louise Cielec. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. N. I. Johnson, atty.
