Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222317
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 9, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Applicant

Shelby C. Woods
26151 Lakeshore Blvd. #2126
Euclid OH 44132

Ward

Austin J. Woods
35 Pheasant Meadow Dr.
Galloway NJ 08205

Natural Father

Jamel L. Woods
1695 Grand Aave Apt. 2k
Bronx NY 10453

Natural Mother

Davvon L. Woods
35 Pheasant Meadow Dr.
Galloway NJ 08205

Board of Education

Cleveland Board Of Education

Text

2017 GRD 222317—Re: Austin J. Woods. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 9, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 