Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222317
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 9, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Applicant
Shelby C. Woods
26151 Lakeshore Blvd. #2126Euclid OH 44132
Ward
Austin J. Woods
35 Pheasant Meadow Dr.Galloway NJ 08205
Natural Father
Jamel L. Woods
1695 Grand Aave Apt. 2kBronx NY 10453
Natural Mother
Davvon L. Woods
35 Pheasant Meadow Dr.Galloway NJ 08205
Board of Education
Cleveland Board Of Education
Text2017 GRD 222317—Re: Austin J. Woods. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 9, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
