Date Filed Tuesday, January 17, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222317 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Feb 9, 2017 3:00 AM Filing Code GD6

Text 2017 GRD 222317—Re: Austin J. Woods. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 9, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.