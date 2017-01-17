Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222322
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 7, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Sharon Drummonds
12310 Osceola Ave.Cleveland OH 44108
Next of Kin
Jondra P. Allen
2390 Brown Rd.Wilmington OH 45177
Applicant
Stephen W. Wolf
26777 Lorain RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070
Ward
John P. Greathouse
12117 Lenacrave Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Text2017 GRD 222322—Re: John P. Greathouse. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. S. W. Wolf, atty.
