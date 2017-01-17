Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222322
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 7, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Sharon Drummonds
12310 Osceola Ave.
Cleveland OH 44108

Next of Kin

Jondra P. Allen
2390 Brown Rd.
Wilmington OH 45177

Applicant

Stephen W. Wolf
26777 Lorain Road
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Stephen W. Wolf
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070

Ward

John P. Greathouse
12117 Lenacrave Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 GRD 222322—Re: John P. Greathouse. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. S. W. Wolf, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 