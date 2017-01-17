Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222323
- Date Died
- December 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Caleb Wainwright
4530 Warrensville Center Road, #210North Randall OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Boyd Legal Services Corp.
20600 Chagrin Boulevard
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Decedent
Severn Wainwright
20708 Kenyon DriveMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Thursday, December 15, 2016
Text2017 EST 222323—Estate of Severn Wainwright. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. L. N. Boyd, atty.
