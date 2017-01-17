Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222323
Date Died
December 15, 2016
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Caleb Wainwright
4530 Warrensville Center Road, #210
North Randall OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
LaVerne Nichols Boyd
Boyd Legal Services Corp.
20600 Chagrin Boulevard
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Decedent

Severn Wainwright
20708 Kenyon Drive
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Thursday, December 15, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222323—Estate of Severn Wainwright. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. L. N. Boyd, atty.
