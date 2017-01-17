Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222325
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 9, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Next of Kin
Nancy Wood-Greeson
5189 Lee Croft Dr.Buford GA 30518
Applicant
Rick Dyer
10819 Snow Rd.Parma Heights OH 44130
Next of Kin
Charles Wood
886 Auburn Rd.Dacula GA 30019
Ward
Nash Wood
10819 Snow Rd.Parma Heights OH 44130
Board of Education
Parma Heights Board Of Education
Text2017 GRD 222325—Re: Nash Wood. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 9, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
