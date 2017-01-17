Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222325
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 9, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Next of Kin

Nancy Wood-Greeson
5189 Lee Croft Dr.
Buford GA 30518

Applicant

Rick Dyer
10819 Snow Rd.
Parma Heights OH 44130

Next of Kin

Charles Wood
886 Auburn Rd.
Dacula GA 30019

Ward

Nash Wood
10819 Snow Rd.
Parma Heights OH 44130

Board of Education

Parma Heights Board Of Education

Text

2017 GRD 222325—Re: Nash Wood. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Feb. 9, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
