Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222332
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 14, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Lisa Novak
3202 Saratoga AvenueCleveland OH 44109
Ward
Ethan Sanchez
3202 Saratoga AvenueCleveland OH 44109
Next of Kin
Ahsley Yanley
8215 KenilworthParma OH 44129
Next of Kin
Courtney Yanley
3707 W. 140thCleveland OH 44111
Next of Kin
Trevor Lynn
3202 SaratogaCleveland OH 44109
Next of Kin
Halle Escribanto
3707 W. 140th St.Cleveland OH 44111
Text2017 GRD 222332—Re: Ethan Sanchez. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 14, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
