Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222332
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 14, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Lisa Novak
3202 Saratoga Avenue
Cleveland OH 44109

Ward

Ethan Sanchez
3202 Saratoga Avenue
Cleveland OH 44109

Next of Kin

Ahsley Yanley
8215 Kenilworth
Parma OH 44129

Next of Kin

Courtney Yanley
3707 W. 140th
Cleveland OH 44111

Next of Kin

Trevor Lynn
3202 Saratoga
Cleveland OH 44109

Next of Kin

Halle Escribanto
3707 W. 140th St.
Cleveland OH 44111

Text

2017 GRD 222332—Re: Ethan Sanchez. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 14, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
