Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222333
Date Died
January 18, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

James E. Fleet
339 Valley Brook Oval
Hinckley OH 44233
Applicant's Attorney
Laura Ann Balzano
Laura A. Balzano Law Offices LLC
8927 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Decedent

Mildred F. Schickel
4800 Clague Road
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Monday, January 18, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222333—Estate of Mildred F. Schickel. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. L. A. Balzano, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 