Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222333
- Date Died
- January 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
James E. Fleet
339 Valley Brook OvalHinckley OH 44233
Applicant's Attorney
Laura A. Balzano Law Offices LLC
8927 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Decedent
Mildred F. Schickel
4800 Clague RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 EST 222333—Estate of Mildred F. Schickel. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. L. A. Balzano, atty.
