Date Filed
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222339
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 14, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Melissa E. Garrett
1257 St. Charles Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Ellis Murman
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109

Ward

Dorothy Kobylak
1341 Marlowe Avenue #511
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 GRD 222339—Re: Dorothy Kobylak. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 14, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. E. Murman, atty.
