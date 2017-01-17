Probate
- Tuesday, January 17, 2017
- 2017GRD222339
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 14, 2017 9:30 AM
- GD1
Applicant
Melissa E. Garrett
1257 St. Charles AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109
Ward
Dorothy Kobylak
1341 Marlowe Avenue #511Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 GRD 222339—Re: Dorothy Kobylak. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 14, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. M. E. Murman, atty.
