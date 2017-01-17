Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 17, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222341
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- January 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Sarunas Vincas Abraitis
90 East 212th St.Euclid OH 44123
Date Died :Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Applicant
Catherine M. Brady
4417 W. 187th St.Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
4417 W 189th St.
Cleveland OH 44135
Fiduciary
Catherine M. Brady
4417 W. 187th St.Cleveland OH 44135
Fiduciary's Attorney
4417 W 189th St.
Cleveland OH 44135
Text2017 EST 222341—Estate of Sarunas Vincas Abraitis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. M. Brady, atty.
