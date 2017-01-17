Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222341
Bond
1
Date Died
January 4, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Sarunas Vincas Abraitis
90 East 212th St.
Euclid OH 44123

Date Died :Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Applicant

Catherine M. Brady
4417 W. 187th St.
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Catherine Marie Brady
4417 W 189th St.
Cleveland OH 44135

Fiduciary

Catherine M. Brady
4417 W. 187th St.
Cleveland OH 44135
Fiduciary's Attorney
Catherine Marie Brady
4417 W 189th St.
Cleveland OH 44135

Text

2017 EST 222341—Estate of Sarunas Vincas Abraitis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. M. Brady, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 