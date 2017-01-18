Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222343
Date Died
September 27, 1987
Filing Code
COTWOA

Decedent

Stella I. Eisner
3608 West 114th St.
Euclid OH 44117

Date Died :Sunday, September 27, 1987

Applicant

Barbara J. Krepop
2081 Vision Court
The Villages FL 32163
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Earl Lazzaro
Costanzo & Lazzaro
13317 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 222343—Estate of Stella I. Eisner. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. R. E. Lazzaro, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 