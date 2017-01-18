Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222343
- Date Died
- September 27, 1987
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Decedent
Stella I. Eisner
3608 West 114th St.Euclid OH 44117
Date Died :Sunday, September 27, 1987
Applicant
Barbara J. Krepop
2081 Vision CourtThe Villages FL 32163
Applicant's Attorney
Costanzo & Lazzaro
13317 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 222343—Estate of Stella I. Eisner. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. R. E. Lazzaro, atty.
About your information and the public record.