Date Filed Wednesday, January 18, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222345 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Feb 16, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 222345—Re: Altheria O. David. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 16, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.