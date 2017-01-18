Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222345
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 16, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Norma Alexander
4 Gateway Suite 236
Euclid OH 44119

Applicant

Van M. Lowry
24100 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 200
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Van Montez Lowry
Van M. Lowry
24100 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122-5535

Next of Kin

Lawrence J. David
16019 Judson Dr.
Cleveland OH 44128

Ward

Altheria O. David
13923 Northfield Ave.
East Cleveland OH 44112

Other Court

Tanya Atkinson
Other Court's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 GRD 222345—Re: Altheria O. David. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 16, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
