Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222345
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 16, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Norma Alexander
4 Gateway Suite 236Euclid OH 44119
Applicant
Van M. Lowry
24100 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 200Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Van M. Lowry
24100 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122-5535
Next of Kin
Lawrence J. David
16019 Judson Dr.Cleveland OH 44128
Ward
Altheria O. David
13923 Northfield Ave.East Cleveland OH 44112
Other Court
Tanya Atkinson
Other Court's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 GRD 222345—Re: Altheria O. David. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 16, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
