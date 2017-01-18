Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222346
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Date Died
August 25, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Ronald Stunek
643 Windrush Drive
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Kent Sheldon Hedman
Kadish, Hinkel & Weibel
1360 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Thaddeus W. Stunek
3405 Chrisfield Drive
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Thursday, August 25, 2016

Fiduciary

Ronald Stunek
643 Windrush Drive
Westlake OH 44145
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kent Sheldon Hedman
Kadish, Hinkel & Weibel
1360 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 222346—Estate of Stunek/Thaddeus/W. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. S. Hedman, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 