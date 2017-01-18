Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222346
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Date Died
- August 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Ronald Stunek
643 Windrush DriveWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Kadish, Hinkel & Weibel
1360 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Thaddeus W. Stunek
3405 Chrisfield DriveRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Thursday, August 25, 2016
Fiduciary
Ronald Stunek
643 Windrush DriveWestlake OH 44145
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kadish, Hinkel & Weibel
1360 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 222346—Estate of Stunek/Thaddeus/W. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. S. Hedman, atty.
About your information and the public record.