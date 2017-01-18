Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222347
- Date Died
- August 27, 2016
- Filing Code
- 500
Applicant
Sheryl Cowin
6184 Creekside LaneNorth Ridgeville OH 44039
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Garrett Beebe
19111 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Margaret E. Flannery
22199 Center Ridge RoadRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Saturday, August 27, 2016
Text2017 EST 222347—Estate of Margaret E. Flannery. L. G. Beebe, atty.
