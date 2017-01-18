Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222348
Date Died
November 30, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Leah Kuenzel
555 Parkside Blvd.
South Euclid OH 44143

Date Died :Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Applicant

Matthew Kuenzel
2065 Lamberton Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Glenn Earle Billington
Glenn E. Billington Co., LPA
2000 Lee Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118-2559

Fiduciary

Matthew Kuenzel
2065 Lamberton Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Fiduciary's Attorney
Glenn Earle Billington
Glenn E. Billington Co., LPA
2000 Lee Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118-2559

Text

2017 EST 222348—Estate of Leah Kuenzel. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. E. Billington, atty.
