Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222348
- Date Died
- November 30, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Leah Kuenzel
555 Parkside Blvd.South Euclid OH 44143
Applicant
Matthew Kuenzel
2065 Lamberton Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Glenn E. Billington Co., LPA
2000 Lee Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118-2559
Fiduciary
Matthew Kuenzel
2065 Lamberton Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Fiduciary's Attorney
Glenn E. Billington Co., LPA
2000 Lee Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118-2559
Text2017 EST 222348—Estate of Leah Kuenzel. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. E. Billington, atty.
