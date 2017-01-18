Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222350
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
January 7, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Robert J. Brien
3812 San Angelo
Las Vegas NV 89102

Date Died :Thursday, January 7, 2016

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 222350—Estate of Robert J. Brien. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Miller, S. & B., attys.
