Date Filed Wednesday, January 18, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222350 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died January 7, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 222350—Estate of Robert J. Brien. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Miller, S. & B., attys.