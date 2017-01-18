Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222350
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- January 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Robert J. Brien
3812 San AngeloLas Vegas NV 89102
Date Died :Thursday, January 7, 2016
Fiduciary
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 222350—Estate of Robert J. Brien. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Miller, S. & B., attys.
About your information and the public record.