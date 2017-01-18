Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222352
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 9, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Judy Lewis
26983 Glenside Lane
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Ward

Johannson Lewis
13016 Wilton Ave.
Cleveland OH 44135

Next of Kin

James C. Lewis
13016 Wilton Ave.
Cleveland OH 44135

Text

2017 GRD 222352—Re: Johannson Lewis. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
