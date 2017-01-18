Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222352
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 9, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Judy Lewis
26983 Glenside LaneOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Ward
Johannson Lewis
13016 Wilton Ave.Cleveland OH 44135
Next of Kin
James C. Lewis
13016 Wilton Ave.Cleveland OH 44135
Text2017 GRD 222352—Re: Johannson Lewis. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.