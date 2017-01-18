Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222353
Date Died
November 16, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 9, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Allen C. Carran
23804 Lake Road
Bay Village OH 44140

Date Died :Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Applicant

Kimberly L. Whitmer
3142 W. 140th St.
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Owen Frye
Robert O. Frye, Attorney
660 Dover Center Rd. #2
Bay Village OH 44140

Text

2017 EST 222353—Estate of Allen C. Carran III. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. R. O. Frye, atty.
