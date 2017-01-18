Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222353
- Date Died
- November 16, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMar 9, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Allen C. Carran
23804 Lake RoadBay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Applicant
Kimberly L. Whitmer
3142 W. 140th St.Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Robert O. Frye, Attorney
660 Dover Center Rd. #2
Bay Village OH 44140
Text2017 EST 222353—Estate of Allen C. Carran III. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. R. O. Frye, atty.
