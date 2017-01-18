Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222354
- Date Died
- December 18, 2015
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Nadia Pawlowski
395 Eparkhaven DriveSeven Hills OH 44131
Applicant
Maryanne Rich
10295 Independence DriveNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Richard A. Myers, Jr. & Associates, LLC
4700 Rockside Road
Cleveland OH 44131
Text2017 EST 222354—Estate of Nadia Pawlowski. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. A. Myers, Jr., atty.
