Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222354
Date Died
December 18, 2015
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Nadia Pawlowski
395 Eparkhaven Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131

Applicant

Maryanne Rich
10295 Independence Drive
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Arthur Myers Jr.
Richard A. Myers, Jr. & Associates, LLC
4700 Rockside Road
Cleveland OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 222354—Estate of Nadia Pawlowski. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. A. Myers, Jr., atty.
