Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222358
- Date Died
- March 19, 2015
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Margaret Martin
12507 Vashti Ave.Cleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Richard A. Goulder Co., L.P.A.
15887 Snow Rd, #301
Brook Park OH 44142
Decedent
Clinton Martin
12507 Vashti Ave.Cleveland OH 44108
Text2017 EST 222358—Estate of Clinton Martin Jr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. A. Goulder, atty.
