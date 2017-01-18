Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222358
Date Died
March 19, 2015
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Margaret Martin
12507 Vashti Ave.
Cleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Alan Goulder
Richard A. Goulder Co., L.P.A.
15887 Snow Rd, #301
Brook Park OH 44142

Decedent

Clinton Martin
12507 Vashti Ave.
Cleveland OH 44108

Date Died :Thursday, March 19, 2015

Text

2017 EST 222358—Estate of Clinton Martin Jr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. A. Goulder, atty.
