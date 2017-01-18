Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222360
- Date Died
- October 24, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Kenneth K. Lester
1093 Greyton Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44112
Date Died :Monday, October 24, 2016
Applicant
Patricia A. Lester
1093 Greyton Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44112
Applicant's Attorney
E. Daniel Mamrack Co. LPA
33977 Chardon Road Suite 100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Text2017 EST 222360—Estate of Kenneth K. Lester. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. E. D. Mamrack, atty.
