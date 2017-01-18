Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222360
Date Died
October 24, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Kenneth K. Lester
1093 Greyton Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44112

Date Died :Monday, October 24, 2016

Applicant

Patricia A. Lester
1093 Greyton Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44112
Applicant's Attorney
Edward Daniel Mamrack
E. Daniel Mamrack Co. LPA
33977 Chardon Road Suite 100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094

Text

2017 EST 222360—Estate of Kenneth K. Lester. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. E. D. Mamrack, atty.
