Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222361
- Date Died
- October 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Bernard L. Karr
600 Superior Ave. #2100Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Doris M. Kurz
30101 Winsor Dr.Bay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Saturday, October 22, 2016
Text2017 EST 222361—Estate of Doris M. Kurz. Will admitted to probate. B. L. Karr, atty.
About your information and the public record.