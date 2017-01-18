Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222361
Date Died
October 22, 2016
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Bernard L. Karr
600 Superior Ave. #2100
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Bernard LeRoy Karr
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Doris M. Kurz
30101 Winsor Dr.
Bay Village OH 44140

Date Died :Saturday, October 22, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222361—Estate of Doris M. Kurz. Will admitted to probate. B. L. Karr, atty.
