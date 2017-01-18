Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222364
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $80,000.00
- Date Died
- December 20, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Timothy P. Gibbons
3287 West 142nd StreetCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Applicant
Patrick M. Gibbons
1529 Newman Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
658 Charles Place
Highland Hts. OH 44143-1948
Text2017 EST 222364—Estate of Timothy P. Gibbons. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $80,000.00. C. S. Murphy, atty.
About your information and the public record.