Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222364
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$80,000.00
Date Died
December 20, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Timothy P. Gibbons
3287 West 142nd Street
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Applicant

Patrick M. Gibbons
1529 Newman Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Cathlyn Stevens Murphy
658 Charles Place
Highland Hts. OH 44143-1948

Text

2017 EST 222364—Estate of Timothy P. Gibbons. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $80,000.00. C. S. Murphy, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 