Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222366
- Date Died
- December 20, 2016
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Eugene Greger
6022 Dorothy Dr.North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant
Jacqueline Greger
6022 Dorothy Dr.North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Hawkins and Company, LLC
1267 W 9th St.
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 222366—Estate of Eugene Greger. Will admitted to probate. A. M. Hawkins, atty.
