Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222367
- Date Died
- February 10, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Commissioner
Tiaon Lynch
13317 Madison Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Commissioner's Attorney
Law Office of Tiaon Michele Lynch
13317 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Decedent
Chuck Crane
4100 Wetzel Ave.Cleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Text2017 EST 222367—Estate of Chuck Crane. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. M. Lynch, atty.
