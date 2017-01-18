Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222367
Date Died
February 10, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Commissioner

Tiaon Lynch
13317 Madison Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Commissioner's Attorney
Tiaon Michele Lynch
Law Office of Tiaon Michele Lynch
13317 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Decedent

Chuck Crane
4100 Wetzel Ave.
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Wednesday, February 10, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222367—Estate of Chuck Crane. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. M. Lynch, atty.
