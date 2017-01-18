Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222372
- Date Died
- March 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Edith Porter
9512 Hlgert DriveCleveland OH 44114
Date Died :Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Applicant
Ronald Porter
9512 Hilgert DriveCleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
1780 Forest Oaks Dr.
Hudson OH 44236
Text2017 EST 222372—Estate of Edith Porter. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. M. Kay, atty.
