Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222372
Date Died
March 15, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Edith Porter
9512 Hlgert Drive
Cleveland OH 44114

Date Died :Tuesday, March 15, 2016

Applicant

Ronald Porter
9512 Hilgert Drive
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Ryan Mathew Kay
1780 Forest Oaks Dr.
Hudson OH 44236

Text

2017 EST 222372—Estate of Edith Porter. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. M. Kay, atty.
