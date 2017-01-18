Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222374
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 14, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Ward

Analeice Quiles
13301 Gilmore Ave.
Cleveland OH 44135

Applicant

Latasha Pino
13301 Gilmore Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony Joseph Nuccio
Anthony J. Nuccio
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 GRD 222374—Re: Analeice Quiles. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 14, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. A. J. Nuccio, atty.
