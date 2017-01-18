Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222374
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 14, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Ward
Analeice Quiles
13301 Gilmore Ave.Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant
Latasha Pino
13301 Gilmore AvenueCleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony J. Nuccio
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 GRD 222374—Re: Analeice Quiles. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 14, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. A. J. Nuccio, atty.
