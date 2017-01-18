Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222375
- Date Died
- November 12, 2012
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 23, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Stella R. Allen
4291 Richmond Rd.Beachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Monday, November 12, 2012
Applicant
John M. Allen
400 West River Rd.Valley City OH 44280
Text2017 EST 222375—Estate of Stella R. Allen. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Feb. 23, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.