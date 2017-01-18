Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222375
Date Died
November 12, 2012
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 23, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Stella R. Allen
4291 Richmond Rd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Monday, November 12, 2012

Applicant

John M. Allen
400 West River Rd.
Valley City OH 44280

Text

2017 EST 222375—Estate of Stella R. Allen. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Feb. 23, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
