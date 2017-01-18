Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222376
Date Died
September 6, 2016
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Decedent

Catherine T. Williams
30814 Silktree Lane
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Tuesday, September 6, 2016

Applicant

Mark Andrew Williams
11800 Marne Ave.
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Fidler
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth St., Ste. 900
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 222376—Estate of Catherine T. Williams. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. P. Fidler, atty.
