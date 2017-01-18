Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222377
- Date Died
- November 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Thomas Gage
222 Barberry DriveBerea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Schraff & King Co., LPA
2802 SOM Center Road
Cleveland OH 44094
Decedent
Judith Annette Gage
222 Barberry DriveBerea OH 44017
Date Died :Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Text2017 EST 222377—Estate of Judith Annette Gage. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. P. Thomas, atty.
