Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222377
Date Died
November 15, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Thomas Gage
222 Barberry Drive
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Thomas
Schraff & King Co., LPA
2802 SOM Center Road
Cleveland OH 44094

Decedent

Judith Annette Gage
222 Barberry Drive
Berea OH 44017

Date Died :Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222377—Estate of Judith Annette Gage. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. P. Thomas, atty.
