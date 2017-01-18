Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222379
Date Died
April 4, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Judith Buckley
25187 Chase Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Andrew Roger Malone
Malone Law, LLC
614 W. Superior Ave., Suite 11
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Elizabeth Stefanini
25187 Chase Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 EST 222379—Estate of Elizabeth Stefanini. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. R. Malone, atty.
