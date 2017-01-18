Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222379
- Date Died
- April 4, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Judith Buckley
25187 Chase DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Malone Law, LLC
614 W. Superior Ave., Suite 11
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Elizabeth Stefanini
25187 Chase DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 EST 222379—Estate of Elizabeth Stefanini. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. A. R. Malone, atty.
