Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222380
Date Died
October 4, 2015
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 28, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

James Reddick
10702 Shaker Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44104

Date Died :Sunday, October 4, 2015

Applicant

Clara Reddick
1302 Gazebo Way #2211
Columbus GA 31903

Text

2017 EST 222380—Estate of James Reddick Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Feb. 28, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
