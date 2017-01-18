Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222380
- Date Died
- October 4, 2015
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 28, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
James Reddick
10702 Shaker Blvd.Cleveland OH 44104
Date Died :Sunday, October 4, 2015
Applicant
Clara Reddick
1302 Gazebo Way #2211Columbus GA 31903
Text2017 EST 222380—Estate of James Reddick Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Feb. 28, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
