Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222381
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
April 2, 2013
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Leocadio V. Colon
249 Crystal Street, Apt. 1
North Arlington NJ 07031

Date Died :Tuesday, April 2, 2013

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 222381—Estate of Leocadio V. Colon. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
