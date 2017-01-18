Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV222382
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Feb 1, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Defendant

Johnnie Harris
13905 Melzer Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Plaintiff

Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 ADV 222382—Adult Protective Services vs Johnnie Harris. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
