Date Filed Wednesday, January 18, 2017 Case Number 2017ADV222382 Hearing ADVERSERIAL HEARING Feb 1, 2017 2:30 AM Filing Code CPS

Text 2017 ADV 222382—Adult Protective Services vs Johnnie Harris. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.