Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222382
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGFeb 1, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Defendant
Johnnie Harris
13905 Melzer RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 ADV 222382—Adult Protective Services vs Johnnie Harris. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
About your information and the public record.