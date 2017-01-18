Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222383
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 30, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
Joseph Lard
6686 Deer CourtBedford Heights OH 44146
Applicant
Elizabeth A. Goodwin
22050 Mastick RoadFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 GRD 222383—Re: Joseph Lard. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jan. 30, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
