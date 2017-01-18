Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222383
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 30, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Joseph Lard
6686 Deer Court
Bedford Heights OH 44146

Applicant

Elizabeth A. Goodwin
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Ann Goodwin
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 GRD 222383—Re: Joseph Lard. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jan. 30, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
