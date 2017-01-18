Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222384
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- August 24, 2015
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
James T. Lincoln
1260 Roberts StreetJena LA 71342
Date Died :Monday, August 24, 2015
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 222384—Estate of James T. Lincoln. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
