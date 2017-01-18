Date Filed Wednesday, January 18, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222384 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died August 24, 2015 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 222384—Estate of James T. Lincoln. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.