Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222386
Date Died
February 28, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Norman Crawford
7203 Central Avenue, Apt. 1
Cleveland OH 44104

Applicant

Beverly Ash
17007 Van Aken, Apt. 202
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Joshua Rapport Angelotta
Kisling, Nestico & Redick, LLC
3412 W. Market St.
Akron OH 44333

Text

2017 EST 222386—Estate of Norman Crawford. Application to administer estate filed. J. R. Angelotta, atty.
