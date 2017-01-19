Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222390
- Date Died
- January 14, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Ruby J. Coleman
4267 W. 20th StreetCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Saturday, January 14, 2017
Fiduciary
Charles B. Coleman
2148 W. 101st StreetCleveland OH 44102
Fiduciary's Attorney
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
627 West Saint Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113-1204
Text2017 EST 222390—Estate of Ruby J. Coleman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. O'Brien, atty.
About your information and the public record.