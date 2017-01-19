Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222390
Date Died
January 14, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Ruby J. Coleman
4267 W. 20th Street
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Saturday, January 14, 2017

Fiduciary

Charles B. Coleman
2148 W. 101st Street
Cleveland OH 44102
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael Joseph O'Brien
The O'Brien Law Firm LLC
627 West Saint Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113-1204

Text

2017 EST 222390—Estate of Ruby J. Coleman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. O'Brien, atty.
