Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222391
Date Died
December 28, 2014
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 24, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Russell T. Jackson
672 East 108th Street
Cleveland OH 44108

Decedent

Eula Mae Jackson
659 East 107th Street
Cleveland OH 44108

Date Died :Sunday, December 28, 2014

Text

2017 EST 222391—Estate of Eula Mae Jackson. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Feb. 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
