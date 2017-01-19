Date Filed Thursday, January 19, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222391 Date Died December 28, 2014 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Feb 24, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code REL

Text 2017 EST 222391—Estate of Eula Mae Jackson. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Feb. 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.