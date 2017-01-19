Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222391
- Date Died
- December 28, 2014
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 24, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Russell T. Jackson
672 East 108th StreetCleveland OH 44108
Decedent
Eula Mae Jackson
659 East 107th StreetCleveland OH 44108
Date Died :Sunday, December 28, 2014
Text2017 EST 222391—Estate of Eula Mae Jackson. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Feb. 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
