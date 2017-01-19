Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222395
- Date Died
- October 5, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMar 9, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Mary Jane Conn
3151 W. 105th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Wednesday, October 5, 2016
Applicant
Charles A. Conn
13600 Belfair DriveMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of Patricia Hall Mobberly LLC
27354 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 EST 222395—Estate of Mary Jane Conn. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. P. H. Mobberly, atty.
