Date Filed Thursday, January 19, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222395 Date Died October 5, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 9, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 222395—Estate of Mary Jane Conn. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. P. H. Mobberly, atty.