Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222395
Date Died
October 5, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 9, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Mary Jane Conn
3151 W. 105th Street
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Applicant

Charles A. Conn
13600 Belfair Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Patricia Hall Mobberly
Law Office of Patricia Hall Mobberly LLC
27354 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 222395—Estate of Mary Jane Conn. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. P. H. Mobberly, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 