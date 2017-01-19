Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222399
- Date Died
- November 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- ES6.4A
Decedent
John W. Straka
5122 Erwin StreetMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Friday, November 18, 2016
Applicant
Paula Straka
5122 Erwin StreetMaple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
9088 Superior Ave., Ste. 105
Streetsboro OH 44241
Text2017 EST 222399—Estate of John W. Straka. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. H. A. Gyekenyesi, atty.
