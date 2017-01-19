Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222399
Date Died
November 18, 2016
Filing Code
ES6.4A

Decedent

John W. Straka
5122 Erwin Street
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Friday, November 18, 2016

Applicant

Paula Straka
5122 Erwin Street
Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Heather Anne Gyekenyesi
9088 Superior Ave., Ste. 105
Streetsboro OH 44241

Text

2017 EST 222399—Estate of John W. Straka. Application for appointment of commissioner to report on the contents of a safe deposit box. H. A. Gyekenyesi, atty.
