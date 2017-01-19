Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222403
- Date Died
- November 29, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 24, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Laureen S. Hinsey
6733 Oakwood RoadMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Applicant
Richard A. Graham
300 Caughman Farm Lane, #405Lexington SC 29072
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Text2017 EST 222403—Estate of Laureen S. Hinsey. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 24, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. J. Urban, atty.
