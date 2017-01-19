Date Filed Thursday, January 19, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222403 Date Died November 29, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Feb 24, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 222403—Estate of Laureen S. Hinsey. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 24, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. J. Urban, atty.