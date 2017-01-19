Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222403
Date Died
November 29, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 24, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Laureen S. Hinsey
6733 Oakwood Road
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Applicant

Richard A. Graham
300 Caughman Farm Lane, #405
Lexington SC 29072
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Text

2017 EST 222403—Estate of Laureen S. Hinsey. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 24, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. J. Urban, atty.
