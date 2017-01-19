Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222405
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 16, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Applicant
Kendra Baum
1274 Sagamore Rd.Parma OH 44134
Ward
Alexander Joseph Pfrenger
1274 Sagamore Rd.Parma OH 44134
Board of Education
Parma Board Of Education
Text2017 GRD 222405—Re: Alexander Joseph Pfrenger. Application for letters of guardianship of minor's person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 16, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
About your information and the public record.