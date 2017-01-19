Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222405
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 16, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Applicant

Kendra Baum
1274 Sagamore Rd.
Parma OH 44134

Ward

Alexander Joseph Pfrenger
1274 Sagamore Rd.
Parma OH 44134

Board of Education

Parma Board Of Education

Text

2017 GRD 222405—Re: Alexander Joseph Pfrenger. Application for letters of guardianship of minor's person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 16, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 