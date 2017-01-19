Date Filed Thursday, January 19, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222405 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Feb 16, 2017 2:30 AM Filing Code GD5

Text 2017 GRD 222405—Re: Alexander Joseph Pfrenger. Application for letters of guardianship of minor's person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 16, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.