Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222413
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 16, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Sandra Nell Sanders
4534 Warrensville Center RoadNorth Randall OH 44128-4131
Applicant
Robert Todd
2039 South Green RoadSouth Euclid OH 44121-2901
Text2017 GRD 222413—Re: Sandra Nell Sanders. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
