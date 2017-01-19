Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222413
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 16, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Sandra Nell Sanders
4534 Warrensville Center Road
North Randall OH 44128-4131

Applicant

Robert Todd
2039 South Green Road
South Euclid OH 44121-2901

Text

2017 GRD 222413—Re: Sandra Nell Sanders. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 