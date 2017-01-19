Date Filed Thursday, January 19, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222415 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $580,000.00 Date Died November 2, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 222415—Estate of Robert Bendes. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $580,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. M. Fried, atty.