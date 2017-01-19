Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222415
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $580,000.00
- Date Died
- November 2, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Robert Bendes
649 Stoney Ridge LaneRichmond Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Wednesday, November 2, 2016
Applicant
Katherine Bendes
649 Stoney Ridge LaneRichmond Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Reminger Co., LPA
101 West Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115-1093
Fiduciary
Katherine Bendes
649 Stoney Ridge LaneRichmond Heights OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
Reminger Co., LPA
101 West Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115-1093
Text2017 EST 222415—Estate of Robert Bendes. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $580,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. M. Fried, atty.
