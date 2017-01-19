Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222415
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$580,000.00
Date Died
November 2, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Robert Bendes
649 Stoney Ridge Lane
Richmond Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Applicant

Katherine Bendes
649 Stoney Ridge Lane
Richmond Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Adam Michael Fried
Reminger Co., LPA
101 West Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115-1093

Fiduciary

Katherine Bendes
649 Stoney Ridge Lane
Richmond Heights OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
Adam Michael Fried
Reminger Co., LPA
101 West Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115-1093

Text

2017 EST 222415—Estate of Robert Bendes. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $580,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. M. Fried, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 