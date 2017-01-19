Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222417
Date Died
May 1, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Jackie E. White
6233 Whitetail Run
Oakwood Village OH 44146

Date Died :Sunday, May 1, 2016

Applicant

Linda White
6233 Whitetail Run
Oakwood Village OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas Durbin Robenalt
The Robenalt Law Firm, Inc.
23550 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 222417—Estate of Jackie E. White. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. T. D. Robenalt, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 