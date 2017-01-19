Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222417
- Date Died
- May 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Jackie E. White
6233 Whitetail RunOakwood Village OH 44146
Date Died :Sunday, May 1, 2016
Applicant
Linda White
6233 Whitetail RunOakwood Village OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
The Robenalt Law Firm, Inc.
23550 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 EST 222417—Estate of Jackie E. White. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. T. D. Robenalt, atty.
