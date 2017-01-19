Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV222418
Filing Code
CRT

Plaintiff

Jeffrey C. Kuhn
9633 Grassy Creek Drive
Perrysburg OH 43551
Plaintiff's Attorney
Lisa J. Roth
Ziegler Metzger LLP
925 Euclid Avenue, Ste 2020
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Alisa C. Butscher
1223 Saxon Ave.
Brunswick OH 44212

Plaintiff

James D. Kuhn
1175 Coventry Ct.
North Royalton OH 44133

Plaintiff

Terry L. Cooper
112 South Street
Wellington OH 44090

Text

2017 ADV 222418—Jeffrey C. Kuhn vs Alisa C. Butscher. Complaint to reform or modify trust filed. L. J. Roth, atty.
