Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, January 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV222418
- Filing Code
- CRT
Plaintiff
Jeffrey C. Kuhn
9633 Grassy Creek DrivePerrysburg OH 43551
Plaintiff's Attorney
Ziegler Metzger LLP
925 Euclid Avenue, Ste 2020
Cleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Alisa C. Butscher
1223 Saxon Ave.Brunswick OH 44212
Plaintiff
Jeffrey C. Kuhn
9633 Grassy Creek DrivePerrysburg OH 43551
Plaintiff
James D. Kuhn
1175 Coventry Ct.North Royalton OH 44133
Plaintiff
Terry L. Cooper
112 South StreetWellington OH 44090
Text2017 ADV 222418—Jeffrey C. Kuhn vs Alisa C. Butscher. Complaint to reform or modify trust filed. L. J. Roth, atty.
About your information and the public record.