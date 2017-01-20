Probate

Date Filed
Friday, January 20, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222421
Date Died
October 26, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Stanley M. Stone
31950 Shaker Boulevard
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Date Died :Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Applicant

Elias Traboulsi
33350 Shaker Boulevard
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Bradley Aaron Somogyi
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Fiduciary

Elias Traboulsi
33350 Shaker Boulevard
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Fiduciary's Attorney
Bradley Aaron Somogyi
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 222421—Estate of Stanley M. Stone. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. A. Somogyi, atty.
