Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, January 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222421
- Date Died
- October 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Stanley M. Stone
31950 Shaker BoulevardPepper Pike OH 44124
Date Died :Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Applicant
Elias Traboulsi
33350 Shaker BoulevardPepper Pike OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Fiduciary
Elias Traboulsi
33350 Shaker BoulevardPepper Pike OH 44124
Fiduciary's Attorney
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 222421—Estate of Stanley M. Stone. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. A. Somogyi, atty.
